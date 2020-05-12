Alps Advisors Inc. Has $192.30 Million Stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,825 shares during the quarter. TC Pipelines comprises about 3.0% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 9.81% of TC Pipelines worth $192,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $3,377,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 86,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 297,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

