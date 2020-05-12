Alps Advisors Inc. Has $20.80 Million Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,284,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239,824 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $20,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. 2,316,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

