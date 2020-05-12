Alps Advisors Inc. Has $21.57 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,361 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.88. 3,522,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.