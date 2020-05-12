Alps Advisors Inc. Has $24.56 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Westrock worth $24,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westrock during the first quarter worth about $14,130,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,637. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

