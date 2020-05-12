Alps Advisors Inc. Has $258.19 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,128,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,572,146 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up about 4.0% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 2.09% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $258,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,120,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,993,812. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

