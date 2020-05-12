Alps Advisors Inc. Has $29.20 Million Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,362,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,079 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 2.61% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 1,117,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $14.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 130.69%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL).
Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.