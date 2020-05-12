Alps Advisors Inc. Has $29.20 Million Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,362,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,079 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 2.61% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 1,117,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

