Alps Advisors Inc. Has $31.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,254. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

