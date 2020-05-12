Alps Advisors Inc. Has $341.01 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 803,264 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises approximately 5.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 4.10% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $341,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 571,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.