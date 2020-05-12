Alps Advisors Inc. Has $82.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $82,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.96. 3,923,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,684. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.