Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $51,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after buying an additional 988,155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. 2,201,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.