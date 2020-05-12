Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $26.81 Million in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,275,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,814,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,219,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,749,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,725,000 after buying an additional 401,940 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,733,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after buying an additional 295,939 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,299,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 175,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 796,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 596,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,387. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

