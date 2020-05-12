Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,138 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 12,079,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,875,825. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

