Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 14,783.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,202,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167,684 shares during the period. CNX Midstream Partners makes up about 0.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $42,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

CNXM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 778,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,962. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $598.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $166,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

