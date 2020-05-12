Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075,805 shares during the quarter. NGL Energy Partners accounts for 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 11.90% of NGL Energy Partners worth $39,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NGL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,172. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $676.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.56%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,870,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,680 over the last quarter.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.