Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,430,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,345 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.84% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $27,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $11,694,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 1,494,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $825.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.95). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $727.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

