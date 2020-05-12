Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 116,939 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,939 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,402. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

