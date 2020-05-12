Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,312,557 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,417,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,312,557 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 6.1% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 1.25% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $392,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. 8,867,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,662,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 641,000 shares of company stock worth $14,221,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

