Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 172,485 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,485 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Southern by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 165,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,897,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.