Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises 0.9% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Yum! Brands worth $59,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after buying an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after acquiring an additional 289,290 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,918. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

