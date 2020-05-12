Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 27,023 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,023 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 35,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.45. 1,872,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.54. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

