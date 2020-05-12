Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Amalgamated Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.