Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.22 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($5.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $762.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBC shares. BidaskClub raised Ambac Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

