Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Short Interest Update

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Ameri stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 4,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,034. The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Ameri has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $11.38.
Ameri Company Profile
