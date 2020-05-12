Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Short Interest Update

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ameri stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 4,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,034. The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Ameri has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Get Ameri alerts:

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.