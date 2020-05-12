American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

NYSE:AEP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. 2,303,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.