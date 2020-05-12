American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 75,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 74,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $112.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.