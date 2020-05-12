American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 3.1% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

American Express stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.33. 5,915,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.