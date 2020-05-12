American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

American Express stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. 4,685,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

