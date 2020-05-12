Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.53 on Tuesday, hitting $237.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

