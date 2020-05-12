Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amur Minerals earned a daily sentiment score of -1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AMC stock traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Amur Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.92 ($0.05).

Get Amur Minerals alerts:

About Amur Minerals

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.