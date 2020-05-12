Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,995 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $22,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

ADI stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $108.20. 138,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,935. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.