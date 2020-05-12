Analysts Anticipate CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. CSG Systems International reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $227.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSGS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,366.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,919. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.91.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

