Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.02. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $13,794,205.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,947,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 181.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 213,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tellurian by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 262.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42,296 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.