Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

5/8/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/7/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Computer Programs & Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPSI traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. 8,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

