Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $46.20

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

MMSI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 21,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -519.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $659,905.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after acquiring an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 44,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

