Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Salzgitter (SZG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Salzgitter (ETR: SZG) recently:

4/28/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €11.90 ($13.84) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Salzgitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €10.10 ($11.74) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €12.50 ($14.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:SZG traded down €0.50 ($0.58) on Tuesday, reaching €10.80 ($12.56). 496,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.45. The firm has a market cap of $611.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. Salzgitter AG has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12 month high of €29.17 ($33.92).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

