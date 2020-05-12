ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 17.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) were up 17.9% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $10.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ANGI Homeservices traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.09, approximately 5,152,952 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 2,135,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANGI. UBS Group increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.07.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $6,396,844.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,944. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

