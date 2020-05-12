Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $550.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

