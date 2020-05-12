Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $350.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.41. 39,890,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,148,800. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

