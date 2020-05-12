Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Press coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.08. 31,229,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,148,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.52. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

