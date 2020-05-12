Aquamarine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Aquamarine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles accounts for 8.9% of Aquamarine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCAU. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

FCAU traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. 85,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

