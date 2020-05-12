Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,517.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million.

Shares of ABUS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 2,157,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.