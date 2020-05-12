Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 790,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $9,353,342.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,658 shares of company stock worth $36,096,726 over the last ninety days. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.