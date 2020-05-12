Aspiriant LLC Acquires Shares of 38,302 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. 439,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

