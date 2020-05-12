Aspiriant LLC Buys 7,822 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $46,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.68. 4,344,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,780. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.