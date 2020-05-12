Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after buying an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,521,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV remained flat at $$293.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average of $304.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

