Aspiriant LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 171.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,487 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 414,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $37.18. 1,194,592 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

