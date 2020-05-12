Aspiriant LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.97. 2,355,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

