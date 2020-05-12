Aspiriant LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,976. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.