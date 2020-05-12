Aspiriant LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 151,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 187,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 540,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,074. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09.

