Aspiriant LLC Has $12.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,653. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

